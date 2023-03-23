PETA sends letter to auction house asking Murdaugh’s hunting trophies be donated

Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in...
Items from the Murdaugh family's Moselle home that are up for auction at Liberty Auction in Pembroke, GA.(FOX Carolina News)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, G.A. (WCSC) - An animal rights organization wrote a letter to the Georgia auction house that is in charge of selling items acquired from the Murdaugh family’s Moselle estate.

The letter from PETA requests that the hunting trophies, such as the turtle shell lamps and the deer mounts, be donated to the organization’s Museum of Atrocities Against Animals.

RELATED: Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh property for sale

“Violence should have no place in our society, and we’re hoping you’ll donate the tortoise-shell lamps, mounted heads, and other decorations created at the expense of animals’ lives,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in the letter. “Your donation would help educate people about the trade in exotic-animal parts and hunting and encourage them to value kindness over cruelty.”

Caption

The doors to the sale opened at 4 p.m. Thursday in Pembroke. The owners of Liberty Auction told WTOC they expect around 1,000 people to come out to the auction, about double their normal crowd.

The final paperwork for the Murdaugh’s Moselle property was filed in court on Wednesday. The property’s new owners are James Ayer and Jeffery Godley, according to the deed. They bought the over 1,700-acre property for more than $2.6 million. It was originally listed for $3.9 million, our sister station in Greenville reports.

The property includes a 5,275 sq. ft. home, guest cottage, equipment shed, fishpond, shooting range and kennels.

Most of the money from the sale will go toward settlements the Murdaugh family is named in.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Plane crash in Greenville Co.
FAA investigating after plane crashes in Upstate field
SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee's will go
SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee’s will go
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh property for sale
Malachi Tate
Father arrested after death of 3-month-old who ‘may have been tortured’

Latest News

New wine glass shaped fountain at City Scape Winery
Upstate winery debuts new wine glass fountain
New wine glass shaped fountain at City Scape Winery
New wine glass shaped fountain at City Scape Winery
Crews responding to fire at liquor store in Mauldin
LIVE: Crews responding to fire at liquor store in Mauldin
New data shows the wage gap has remained unchanged for the last 20 years. And recent studies...
Pay equity: The wage gap, ‘ask gap’ and cultural expectations
Yoga Therapy Bar in Clemson
Yoga Therapy Bar in Clemson