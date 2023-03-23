Prescribed burn to produce smoke impacts, road closures in NC

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
McCORMICK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Sumter National Forest will oversee a prescribed burn along the South Carolina-Georgia border on Friday.

Forest officials said the burn will be conducted on 1,333 acres of the Long Cane Ranger District in southern Edgefield and McCormick counties and could produce smoke impacts in the vicinity of Edgefield and South Carolina Highway 23, with smoke visible from Augusta, Georgia—across the Savannah River.

The prescribed burn will also closes several roads surrounding the burn to include Philpot Road.

The Forks Area Trail System (FATS) will be closed, including Big Rock and Tower Trails, March 24-27.

The public is asked to use caution in the area, drive safely and expect to see fire crews on roadways surrounding the burn unit. Please be aware of roadway safety signage in the area. Reduce your speed and use low-beam headlamps if you encounter smoke on the highway.

