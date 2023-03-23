Reward offered to find missing Oconee County woman

Tonya Cannon, 33
Tonya Cannon, 33(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SALEM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a $1,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of a woman who went missing in February.

Tonya Cannon, 33, was last seen at her home on Cannon Road on Feb. 6.

Cannon is described as 5 feet, 3inches tall and 130 pounds with green eyes and short brown hair. She has a rose tattoo on one shoulder. She was last seen wearing black spandex pants and a lightly colored shirt.

Deputies said she does have some health-related concerns and might be in need of her medication.

Anyone with information about Cannon is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

