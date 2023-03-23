Supsect charged after stabbing sends 1 to hospital in Simpsonville

Nicholas Phippen
Nicholas Phippen(Greenville County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said a man was recently taken into custody following a stabbing that injured one person on March 19, 2023.

Officers said they responded to a residence along Westwood Drive on Sunday.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene and found both the victim and the suspect. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their current condition is unknown.

The suspect, 28-year-old Nicholas Phippe, was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder & possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers didn’t release any other information about this situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

