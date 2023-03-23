United Way offering free tax assistance in several locations across the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The deadline to file taxes is April 18th, and if you’re facing any challenges trying to file—don’t worry the United Way will give you a hand. The United Way’s VITA or volunteer income tax assistance program can help anyone who makes less than $60,000 annually with taxes. Things like costs and fees can be hurdles that’s why they offer this help for free. Also, the initiative could help you discover different tax credits you’re eligible for. They’re offering this assistance at more than 40 different locations, across 10 different counties in the upstate. Including Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson.

“We know that any dollar people can save in getting their taxes done is helpful while also being able to benefit from those tax credits,” said Nalisha Henry, the Vice President of Community Impact at the United Way.

You can get help in one of 3 ways:

You can go in-person. IRS trained and certified volunteers will walk you through filing step-by-step.

You can do it remotely. Through GetYourRefund.org . You’ll be paired with a VITA volunteer, send in all your documents, they’ll prepare your tax return and send it back for your review.

You can do it yourself through MyFreeTaxes.com . This option is available for people making less than $73,000 annually. And is also available in Spanish.

“Of course, we have a great deal of seniors who are utilizing the program which we really appreciate, we also have individuals who may be first time tax preparers, so having that additional support is really helpful,” said Henry.

They expect to be busy as we get closer to tax day so if you want to make an appointment for the in-person help you’ll need to dial 211 or call 1-866-892-9211. The United Way set a goal for 11,000 people to use these services this year.

What to Bring to Your Appointment

Please bring the following documents to complete your tax return. Failure to bring all documents to your appointment may delay completion of your tax return.

Picture ID for individual and spouse.

Original Social Security card for all persons to be listed on tax return or an ITIN card for those without Social Security card.

Birth dates of all persons listed on tax return.

All wage and earnings statements, for example: W-2 Form, Social Security Income (SSI), Pensions, Annuities, Unemployment Compensation, etc.

Any interest and dividend statements (any Form 1099s).

Copy of last year’s federal and state tax returns (if available).

Child care provider’s Name, Federal ID or Social Security Number, and address. Also, provide the amount paid for child care.

If you are itemizing your deductions, please bring a summary listing of your deductions and supporting details/receipts.

If you are taking college courses to further your education for a job, and you paid the tuition, please bring the tuition receipt and any financial aid or student loan statements.

If you want to have your refund deposited into your checking or savings account, bring your account details (a check assigned to the specific account).

Forms 1095-A, Health Insurance Statement, if you had coverage through the Marketplace or HealthCare.gov

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.