Asheville PD need help identifying man accused of using counterfeit bills

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help identifying a man that has been using counterfeit bills in a series of incidents.

According to the department, within the past three months, a business located on Hendersonville Road reported receiving over a dozen counterfeit $100 bills. The man recently captured by surveillance used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for a purchase and received legitimate bills in return.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

