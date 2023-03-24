Asheville rescue takes in dogs saved from meat farm in South Korea

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville announced that they recently welcomed in dogs that were recently rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm.

Officials said Humane Society International (HSI) have been sending people to South Korea since 2015 to try and end dog meat consumption by giving farmers tools to leave the industry.

According to officials, the dogs taken in at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue came from a farm that HSI recently closed through one of their programs.

“We’re honored to partner with Humane Society International on this rescue,” said Leah Craig Fieser, Executive Director of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue. “These dogs have come from the worst kind of living conditions. We are so thankful that they are now safe with us and will get to experience the life every dog deserves – a life of care, kindness and joy.”

Those interested in donating to the rescue or potentially fostering one of these dogs can learn more on their website.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

