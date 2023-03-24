Deputies seize almost 900 grams of meth during Oconee Co. arrest

William Timothy Nichols and Rebecca Michelle Patterson
William Timothy Nichols and Rebecca Michelle Patterson(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FAIR PLAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant for two people led to their arrest and seizure of approximately 885 grams of meth.

According to the deputies, the search warrant was executed by narcotics agents and the SWAT team at Rebel Holler Drive as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Deputies said 47-year-old William Timothy Nichols was arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 1 p.m. on Thursday. 47-year-old Rebecca Michelle Patterson was also arrested and booked around 12:50 p.m. the same day.

The Sheriff’s Office said Nichols has been charged with four counts trafficking in meth and one count of distribution of meth. Patters has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute meth for quantities of meth, Xanax and Subutex that were found on her person Thursday.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

