Emergency crews responding to plane crash in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced they’re investigating after a plane crashed into a field near River Road in Greenville County on Thursday night.

FAA officials said the single-engine Cessna 177 landed in the field just before 7:00 p.m.

According to FAA officials, two people were on board at the time of the crash. However, there is no word on their injuries.

The FAA said they are investigating the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

