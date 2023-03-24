Emergency crews responding to plane crash in Upstate

A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced they’re investigating after a plane crashed into a field near River Road in Greenville County on Thursday night.

FAA officials said the single-engine Cessna 177 landed in the field just before 7:00 p.m.

According to FAA officials, two people were on board at the time of the crash. However, there is no word on their injuries.

The FAA said they are investigating the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee's will go
SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee’s will go
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh property for sale
Two survivors of a deadly kidnapping in Mexico are being treated in a hospital.
Attorneys release statement on behalf of two kidnapped South Carolinians in Mexico
Suspects in custody after double shooting
Two teenagers charged after Blacksburg double shooting

Latest News

Palmetto Moon came up with a creative solution to teach teens a lesson and give back to the...
Store puts teens caught shoplifting to work instead of pressing charges
Shoplifting Turned Positive
Shoplifting Turned Positive
Getting Answers: Gap Creek Road
Getting Answers: Gap Creek Road
Amber Alert
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-month-old from Greensboro, NC