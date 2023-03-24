Greenville Police add new way of patrolling downtown area, parks
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department has a new way to get around.
The department said it has added a new way of patrolling the downtown Greenville area and parks - golf carts.
Officers have already started patrolling in the Cancer Survivor’s Park.
“We have been getting a lot of compliments on them,” the department said.
MORE NEWS: Upstate winery debuts new wine glass fountain
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.