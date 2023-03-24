Greenville Police add new way of patrolling downtown area, parks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department has a new way to get around.

The department said it has added a new way of patrolling the downtown Greenville area and parks - golf carts.

Officers have already started patrolling in the Cancer Survivor’s Park.

“We have been getting a lot of compliments on them,” the department said.

