Greenville Police add new way of patrolling downtown area, parks

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department has a new way to get around.

The department said it has added a new way of patrolling the downtown Greenville area and parks - golf carts.

Officers have already started patrolling in the Cancer Survivor’s Park.

“We have been getting a lot of compliments on them,” the department said.

