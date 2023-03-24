Haywood County offers resources to those impacted by Canton mill closing

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County recently gave an update on the resources available to those impacted by the recent closing of the Pactiv Evergreen paper mill in Canton.

Officials said starting at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27, those looking for help with employment, training, health insurance, healthcare, and financial assistance/guidance can call the Haywood County Resource Center telephone helpline at 828-356-2023. Officials added that the helpline is expected to operate from 8:00 a.m. to 7::00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

According to officials, information about job fairs, employment opportunities, career training, mental health and community resources can be found at www.MillTownStrong.com and https://www.facebook.com/milltownstrong.

People can also submit information to be potentially included on the website by emailing milltownstrong@gmail.com or visiting https://milltownstrong.com/resource-submission-request/.

