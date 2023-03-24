Man accused of threatening woman arrested following standoff, deputies say

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of threatening his girlfriend has been arrested following a stand off with deputies on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chapman Road in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Sgt. Taylor met a woman who said her boyfriend, Jimmy Lee, pointed a gun at her head and told her that he would kill her.

The woman stated that Lee also assaulted her by striking her in the face as well as taking a knife, putting it to her side and threatening to kill her. While on scene, Melissa mentioned that Jimmy Lee made the comment when she left that he would shoot the police and then shoot himself if law enforcement went onto the property.

Deputies said they saw the car that Lee was last seen in and could not get turned around on it in time to make a traffic stop before the car fled into Spartanburg County. A short time later deputies learned that Lee was back at 700 Lemonade Rd and went to serve the arrest warrant on Jimmy Lee for domestic violence high and aggravated.

Lee was believed to be inside a camper and due to the threats he made to the victim, deputies set a perimeter around the camper and continued to call Lee out over the PA system. After about one and a half hours of deputies calling Lee out, Captain Coffer made the decision to deploy a CS Ferret around through the back window of the camper. A short time later Jimmy came to the door and he was placed under arrest.

Lee was checked by EMS on scene and taken to the Union County jail.

