Nearly $100,000 worth of telecom wire stolen in Oconee Co., 7 charged

Ricky Wood, Jeb Hart, Heather Jarema, Harrison Orr, Daniel Fortner, Bobby McGuffin, Evelyn Shead,(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Oconee County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that seven people were recently charged after telecom wire was stolen from areas around the County.

Deputies said they began investigating after receiving multiple calls regarding the disruption of telecommunications services in different areas.

According to deputies, their investigation determined that the wire was allegedly stolen from utility poles sometime in January and February of this year near Pickens Highway, Highlands Highway, Sherwood Drive and Longcreek Highway. They added that the materials and labor needed to replace the wire were worth around $97,123.

After their investigation, deputies charged the suspects and took them into custody.

  • 36-year-old Daniel Fortner
    • Four counts of Metals/Obtaining Nonferrous Metals
    • Disruption of Service to Critical Infrastructure or More than 10 Customers
  • 61-year-old Ricky Wood
    • Two counts of Metals/Obtaining Nonferrous Metals
    • Disruption of Service to Critical Infrastructure or More than 10 Customers
  • 57-year-old Bobby McGuffin
    • Three counts of Metals/Obtaining Nonferrous Metals
    • Disruption of Service to Critical Infrastructure or More than 10 Customers
  • 59-year-old Jeb Hart
    • Three counts of Metals/Obtaining Nonferrous Metals
    • Disruption of Service to Critical Infrastructure or More than 10 Customers
  • Harrison Orr
    • One count of Receiving Stolen Goods
    • Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
  • 42-year-old Heather Jarema
    • One count of Accessory after the Fact of a Felony
    • Transporting and Disposing of the Stolen Telecom Wiring
  • 42-year-old Evelyn Marie Shead
    • One count of Accessory after the Fact of a Felony

Deputies said they are still investigating other cases of telecom wire theft in the area. Anyone with information can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers at oconeesccrimestoppers.com.

