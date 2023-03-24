Nearly $100,000 worth of telecom wire stolen in Oconee Co., 7 charged

Oconee County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that seven people were recently charged after telecom wire was stolen from areas around the County.

Deputies said they began investigating after receiving multiple calls regarding the disruption of telecommunications services in different areas.

According to deputies, their investigation determined that the wire was allegedly stolen from utility poles sometime in January and February of this year near Pickens Highway, Highlands Highway, Sherwood Drive and Longcreek Highway. They added that the materials and labor needed to replace the wire were worth around $97,123.

After their investigation, deputies charged the suspects and took them into custody.

36-year-old Daniel Fortner Four counts of Metals/Obtaining Nonferrous Metals Disruption of Service to Critical Infrastructure or More than 10 Customers

61-year-old Ricky Wood Two counts of Metals/Obtaining Nonferrous Metals Disruption of Service to Critical Infrastructure or More than 10 Customers

57-year-old Bobby McGuffin Three counts of Metals/Obtaining Nonferrous Metals Disruption of Service to Critical Infrastructure or More than 10 Customers

59-year-old Jeb Hart Three counts of Metals/Obtaining Nonferrous Metals Disruption of Service to Critical Infrastructure or More than 10 Customers

Harrison Orr One count of Receiving Stolen Goods Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

42-year-old Heather Jarema One count of Accessory after the Fact of a Felony Transporting and Disposing of the Stolen Telecom Wiring

42-year-old Evelyn Marie Shead One count of Accessory after the Fact of a Felony



Deputies said they are still investigating other cases of telecom wire theft in the area. Anyone with information can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers at oconeesccrimestoppers.com.

