Officers investigating deadly crash in Spartanburg

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are investigating a crash along Baltimore Street that killed one person Friday.

Officers said the crash happened along Baltimore Street near Wofford street sometime Friday morning.

According to officers, the vehicle was traveling south on Baltimore Street toward W.O.Ezell Boulevard when it went off the roadway, jumped a sidewalk, and struck a tree.

Officers stated that they later found the car resting against the tree at around 4:30 a.m. However, they are unsure when exactly the crash happened. They added that the driver was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

