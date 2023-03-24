GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pay equity: The wage gap, ‘ask gap’ and cultural expectations

New data shows the wage gap has remained unchanged for the last 20 years. And recent studies show some women are setting their salary requirements sometimes double-digit percentages lower than their male counterparts.

New data shows the wage gap has remained unchanged for the last 20 years. And recent studies show some women are setting their salary requirements sometimes double-digit percentages lower than their male counterparts. This only polarizes the problem.

We’re inside Zion Thrift Store where sales fund social services and Rev. Cassandra Spencer oversees both the services and ongoing business.

“Anything you can name we have it at some point,” Spencer said. “My hands are dipped in the middle of everything that goes on. Whether it’s here in the United States or abroad.”

As chief operating officer (COO) she’s a female executive not shy about discussing pay inequity and the wage gap.

“It’s a crime against humanity,” she said. “It saddens me, actually.”

New Pew Research finds women earn 82% of every dollar earned by their male peer.

And when breaking down the racial makeup, the numbers are grimmer with minority women trailing the earnings of their white female counterparts.

“We have to realize that this is a systemic problem, institutionally wise,” Spencer said. “You’re going to have to get to the root of something if you want to make a difference.”

There’s also findings that say some minority women are asking for salary expectations sometimes a whopping 20% lower than their white male peers. It’s called the ‘ask gap.’

“First, know your worth,” Spencer said.

LaTasha Counts Elliott is the owner of AK101 Marketing and Consulting. She teaches women, minorities and first generation entrepreneurs how to monetize and leverage their skill set.

“You will feel robbed when others take what you give them,” Elliott said. “You’ve got to know what you bring to the table and be willing to walk away or build your own – create your own.”

So, why is there a pay gap? The Equal Pay Act of 1963 prohibits wage discrimination based on sex. Employers have to pay men and women equally for doing substantially the same work at the same workplace. But research shows lack of enforcement, one’s occupation and cultural expectations are powerful forces. Cultural expectations include the ‘ask gap’ that’s driven by applicants.

“I actually think asking for more than what’s even posted (is key) because if we’re already coming in so far under it’s easy for (women) to just be so grateful if we just (get this job) and that’s entry level (pay),” Elliott said. “(Women) don’t always take into account their degrees and life experience that’s brought to the table. All of that needs to be accounted for.”

Elliott also suggests employers do their own research like a compensation audit that looks at the gender pay differences, and promote systems and policies that support pay transparency.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Spencer said.

To learn more about AK101 Marketing and Consulting visit https://ak101consulting.com/

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.