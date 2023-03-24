Silver Alert issued for Asheville woman last seen leaving hospital

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert was issued for Deanna Kaye Mitchell, a missing 54-year-old in Asheville who officials believe is suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Officials said Mitchell was last seen leaving Mission Memorial Hospital on Biltmore Avenue wearing green hospital scrubs and yellow hospital socks. They added that they think she is walking in downtown Asheville and is possibly unfamiliar with the area.

Officials described Mitchell as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 200 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Mitchell should call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 772-5957.

