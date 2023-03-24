South Carolina’s G.G. Jackson declares for the NBA draft

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina star forward G.G. Jackson has declared for the 2023 NBA draft.

The standout freshman made the announcement during an Instagram live:

“A lot of people want to know if I’m staying or if I’m going, and USC definitely helped me a lot,” he said in the video. “I feel like it helped mature me. There were a lot of ups and downs. I went through a little something something with the coaches and all that, so that definitely helped me mentally. And now I’m declaring for the NBA Draft — just like that.”

Jackson, a Columbia native and Ridge View High School graduate, averaged 15.4 points on 38.4 percent shooting and 5.9 rebounds per game during his one season at USC. He led the Gamecocks in scoring this past year.

