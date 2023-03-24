Trailer rolls into home in Powdersville

Trailer rolls into home in Powdersville
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powdersville Fire Department said crews were called to a trailer that crashed into a home Thursday evening.

According to the department the trailer came off a car parked across the road and rolled into the home.

Thankfully, crews said the room that was hit was not occupied at the time.

