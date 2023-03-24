Upstate cyclist killed in crash in western NC

By FOX Carolina News Staff
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a crash in western North Carolina claimed the life of an Upstate woman on Thursday.

Carrie Armstrong, 42, was cycling when she was hit by a car on Chesnee Road in Polk County. Armstrong, who is from Landrum, passed away at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

The coroner said “valiant attempts” were made to save her life.

Her death is under investigation by North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County coroner.

