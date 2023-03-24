Upstate man charged after over 3lbs of drugs seized in Greenwood

Moises Almazon
Moises Almazon(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate man was recently taken into custody after deputies seized over 3 pounds of drugs during a search.

Deputies said they executed the search following a two-month investigation conducted by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to deputies, during the search, they found around 400 grams (.882 pounds) of cocaine and 1010 grams (2.23 pounds) of methamphetamine. They also took the suspect, Moises Almazon, into custody.

“This is a big day for Greenwood County,” said Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said. “Mr. Almazon is obviously a big distributor of this poison within our County and to have him taken off the street is exciting. The professional participation between the agencies involved made a substantial contribution to both Greenwood and Abbeville counties war on drugs. I am very proud of everyone involved in this investigation and I would like to personally thank each of them for their hard work and dedication.”

Almazon was charged with trafficking cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine, according to deputies.

“I’m proud of the effort our officers put into this operation,” Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson said. “Hopefully this will help with the drug issues in our counties and will let our communities know that drugs have no boundaries. This also proves when agencies work together they can accomplish more for the betterment of the communities we live in and cherish so much.”

