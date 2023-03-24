Upstate man sentenced for crime spree that ended in him fleeing to New York

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s office announced that A Clinton man was recently sentenced for a crime spree that ended with him trying to flee to New York to avoid capture.

Officials said 30-year-old Nicholas Gulledge pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence, grand larceny, third-degree burglary, and second-offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to officials, Gulledge’s crime spree happened between May 2022 and January 2023 in Spartanburg, Laurens, and Union Counties.

Officials described one incident where Gulledge threatened his girlfriend and her child with a weapon and told them he would burn their house down because he believed someone had stolen his fentanyl. Officials added that Gulledge continued to abuse them until the child could eventually call 911. When first responders arrived, they reportedly found a shed smoldering at the back of the home.

Gulledge was later located in New York and taken into custody. Gulledge initially refused to waive extradition, but the Governor’s office obtained an extradition warrant and was brought back to South Carolina.

Gulledge reportedly has a criminal record dating back over a decade, including a prison sentence that ended less than 90 days before his crime spree began.

