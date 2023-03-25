1 injured, police investigating after shooting outside parking garage

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said one person was injured after a shooting outside a parking garage in downtown Greenville early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers on foot patrol on East Washington Street heard multiple shots fired at around 1:47 a.m.

Officers responded to the Spring Street garage area on 316 S. Spring Street and found several shell casings in front of the entrance.

Police said they were later notified of a gunshot victim with non-life-threatening injuries by the hospital. However, the victim would not cooperate with the investigation.

According to officers, the suspects fled in a vehicle before they arrived on scene.

