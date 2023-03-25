70-year-old man dies following motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALEM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner said a 70-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash that happened on Friday night.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred at the intersection of North Highway 11 and Whitewater Falls Road (SC 130) at 8:58 p.m.

Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling south on Highway 11, traveled off the right-side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

The coroner identified the driver as James Richard Reid.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

