70-year-old man dies following motorcycle crash

SALEM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner said a 70-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash that happened on Friday night.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred at the intersection of North Highway 11 and Whitewater Falls Road (SC 130) at 8:58 p.m.

Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling south on Highway 11, traveled off the right-side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

The coroner identified the driver as James Richard Reid.

