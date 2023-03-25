Antisemitic incidents increase in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), antisemitism is on the rise in South Carolina.

On Thursday, March 23, the ADL released its 2022 audit of antisemitic incidents.

In South Carolina, a 193% increase in the number of antisemitic incidents year over year was reported.

The ADL website states, the biggest single source for the increase in antisemitic incidents in the year 2022 across the United States was the distribution of antisemitic flyers.

Last year in June, some antisemitic flyers were going around in the City of Forest Acres.

Investigators said, at least 20 bags of flyers had been collected and processed for fingerprints.

Antisemitic incidents by type (Anti-Defamation League)

In the US, antisemitic incidences rose 120% from 2021 to 2022. To read the ADL’s 2022 audit, click the link here.

