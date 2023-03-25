Antisemitic incidents increase in South Carolina

Antisemitic incidents graphic
Antisemitic incidents graphic(Pexels/Ted Eytan via MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), antisemitism is on the rise in South Carolina.

On Thursday, March 23, the ADL released its 2022 audit of antisemitic incidents.

In South Carolina, a 193% increase in the number of antisemitic incidents year over year was reported.

The ADL website states, the biggest single source for the increase in antisemitic incidents in the year 2022 across the United States was the distribution of antisemitic flyers.

Last year in June, some antisemitic flyers were going around in the City of Forest Acres.

Investigators said, at least 20 bags of flyers had been collected and processed for fingerprints.

Antisemitic incidents by type
Antisemitic incidents by type(Anti-Defamation League)

In the US, antisemitic incidences rose 120% from 2021 to 2022. To read the ADL’s 2022 audit, click the link here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Forest Acres police investigating anti-Semitic flyers

Antisemitic incidents at the highest level since the ‘70s, report says

Rising antisemitism in South Carolina, groups report 67% increase in incidents

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Jorden Shyann Nebling
Deputies searching for information regarding missing Greenville Co. woman
Greenville police are responding to a scene in downtown Greenville after shots were fired in a...
1 injured, police investigating after shooting outside parking garage
Northern Lights visible near Asheville, NC on March 23, 2023.
Western Carolinas get rare view of Northern Lights
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction to bid on Murdaugh belongings

Latest News

Shooting
Police investigate homicide in Spartanburg
Shooting generic
1 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Greenville Co.
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash
Cateran's restaurant closing after more than four decades on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Upstate family-owned restaurant serves last meal
Crash
Coroner responds to crash on I-85