Deputies searching for information regarding missing Greenville Co. woman

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies will be in areas near White Horse Road Extension to Pumpkintown Highway on Saturday searching for information regarding Jorden Nebling, an Upstate woman who went missing in 2020.

Deputies said they will be knocking on doors and businesses looking for new details about the case.

Nebling was reported missing on October 20, 2022. She was known to frequent areas around Travelers Rest and the Marietta Community. She was described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a slim build. She has a tattoo on her left forearm that says “Live Free.”

Deputies have not charged anyone or named any persons of interest in Nebling’s disappearance. However, her ex-boyfriend, Tyler Wilkins, was charged for with murder in an unrelated case last year.

Nebling’s stepmother, Mary Tucker, said Nebling was with Wilkins the day she disappeared.

Anyone with information regarding this case or Nebling’s locations is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

