Downtown restaurants busy heading into NCAA tournament weekend

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - March Madness is here and as you know thousands of fans and tourists have made their way into town for this weekend’s Women’s NCAA Tournament games. But fans aren’t just enjoying the game---things are busy outside the arena too.

Saturday will be another full day of basketball downtown. But people need something to do before in-between and after the game too. That’s why March Madness has been keeping restaurants busy.

“So Saturday will be busy basically from open all the way till close,” said Clay Eaddy the owner of The Lost Cajun on Main Street. The restaurant serves traditional New Orleans food and drinks.

“Really anything that you might find out in South Louisiana is one of our specialties is a red bean and rice or crawfish étouffée,” said Eaddy. “They need places to eat, a place to hang out, a place to watch the games. and so that’s what we provide.”

He says the crowds started during the SEC Tournament earlier this month. But this weekend he’s expecting an even bigger influx.

“Now with the Sweet 16 coming to town, that’s really special. I mean, there’s just not a lot of places in the country that get to host that,” said Nate Tomforde, the owner of Double Stamp Brewery on Laurens Road.

At Tomforde’s brewery they expect the same rush. They have more than 15 house-made beers on tap. And are one of the closest breweries to the arena.

“A lot of different team uniforms and a lot of different fans coming from all over so it’s really benefited us,” he said.

Both businesses say they expect at least a 20% boost in customers this weekend.

“As we say in South Louisiana. ‘laissez le bon temps rouler’-- let the good times roll,” said Eaddy.

If you are heading out to the games this weekend both these businesses are willing and ready to serve you. This tournament is expected to generate millions of dollars of economic impact for the city.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction to bid on Murdaugh belongings
Plane crash in Greenville Co.
FAA investigating after plane crashes in Upstate field
SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee's will go
SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee’s will go
Malachi Tate
Father arrested after death of 3-month-old who ‘may have been tortured’

Latest News

Jorden Shyann Nebling
Deputies searching for information regarding missing Greenville Co. woman
Downtown restaurants busy heading into NCAA tournament weekend
FOX Carolina The Ten O'Clock News - clipped version
Shoplifting Turned Positive
Shoplifting Turned Positive
Moises Almazon
Upstate man charged after over 3lbs of drugs seized in Greenwood