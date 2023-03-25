Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays in McDowell Co.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management said an overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays on I-40 Saturday morning.

According to officials, the crash happened near mile marker 72 in Old Fort at around 8:28 a.m.

Officials said two lanes are closed 1 mile west of Ext 73 (Catawba Avenue).

They expect the lanes to reopen at around 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction to bid on Murdaugh belongings
Northern Lights visible near Asheville, NC on March 23, 2023.
Western Carolinas get rare view of Northern Lights
Plane crash in Greenville Co.
FAA investigating after plane crashes in Upstate field
SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee's will go
SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee’s will go

Latest News

Unique Orange Crush sign sells for record amount at auction
Unique Orange Crush sign sells for record amount at auction
Major drug bust in Greenwood
Major drug bust in Greenwood
Resources available for people affected by Canton Mill closure
Resources available for people affected by Canton Mill closure
Seven charged after reported telecom wire stolen
Seven charged after telecom wire reportedly stolen