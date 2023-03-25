Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management said an overturned tractor-trailer is causing delays on I-40 Saturday morning.

According to officials, the crash happened near mile marker 72 in Old Fort at around 8:28 a.m.

Officials said two lanes are closed 1 mile west of Ext 73 (Catawba Avenue).

They expect the lanes to reopen at around 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.