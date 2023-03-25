Rain clears out for the afternoon

Scattered showers and storms will arrive early Saturday, some of which could be severe. Sun returns for most of the day Sunday
By Chrissy Kohler, Kendra Kent and Bryan Bachman
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another round of thunderstorms is expect Sunday, a few of which could be severe.

First Alert Headlines

  • More showers Sunday into Monday
  • Staying warm through Monday
  • Cooler and dry next week

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

Sunday brings another round of storms, mainly for the Upstate. Expect partly cloudy skies with with another round of warm temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70s.

Most of the day should be dry, but rain moves in Sunday evening/overnight
Most of the day should be dry, but rain moves in Sunday evening/overnight(Fox Carolina)

Aside from the potential for a wet morning commute, the rest of the day shapes up nicely with partly cloudy skies and highs again in the 70s.

3-Day Outlook
3-Day Outlook(WHNS)

Temperatures cool slightly into the middle of the week, but we are not looking at a shot of unseasonably cold conditions this time around. Instead, we’ll only settle back around average, with Tuesday and Wednesday highs in the middle to upper 60s. A rebound to the 70s arrives for Thursday and Friday, with much of the week seeing sunshine before a few Friday showers.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction to bid on Murdaugh belongings
Northern Lights visible near Asheville, NC on March 23, 2023.
Western Carolinas get rare view of Northern Lights
Jorden Shyann Nebling
Deputies searching for information regarding missing Greenville Co. woman
Plane crash in Greenville Co.
FAA investigating after plane crashes in Upstate field

Latest News

Afternoon Forecast, Saturday
Rain clears out for the afternoon
Severe Weather possible early Saturday, temps remain warm
Severe Weather possible early Saturday, temps remain warm
First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as storms will arrive early
First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as storms will arrive early
80s return Friday, storm chance prompts First Alert Weather Day Saturday
80s return Friday, storm chance prompts First Alert Weather Day Saturday