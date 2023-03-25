Rain clears out for the afternoon

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another round of thunderstorms is expect Sunday, a few of which could be severe.

First Alert Headlines

More showers Sunday into Monday

Staying warm through Monday

Cooler and dry next week

Sunday brings another round of storms, mainly for the Upstate. Expect partly cloudy skies with with another round of warm temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70s.

Most of the day should be dry, but rain moves in Sunday evening/overnight (Fox Carolina)

Aside from the potential for a wet morning commute, the rest of the day shapes up nicely with partly cloudy skies and highs again in the 70s.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

Temperatures cool slightly into the middle of the week, but we are not looking at a shot of unseasonably cold conditions this time around. Instead, we’ll only settle back around average, with Tuesday and Wednesday highs in the middle to upper 60s. A rebound to the 70s arrives for Thursday and Friday, with much of the week seeing sunshine before a few Friday showers.

