South Carolina women’s takes on UCLA in Sweet 16 of NCAA tournament

The Gamecock women's basketball team is set to play tomorrow as the Women's Sweet Sixteen begins at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball will be in Greenville on Saturday to face UCLA in hopes of keeping their dominant NCAA Tournament run alive.

The Gamecocks have cruised through the first rounds of the tournament, winning their last two games by a combined 63 points.

Led by Naismith awards finalists Aliyah Boston and Dawn Staley, the Gamecocks are looking to repeat as NCAA Champions this year. However, the 4th-seeded Bruins will be one of their toughest tests this season.

The game will tip off at 2:00 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction to bid on Murdaugh belongings
Plane crash in Greenville Co.
FAA investigating after plane crashes in Upstate field
SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee's will go
SCDOT: Plans to fix major Upstate interchange where Buc-ee’s will go
Malachi Tate
Father arrested after death of 3-month-old who ‘may have been tortured’

Latest News

GG Jackson declares for the 2023 NBA draft.
South Carolina’s G.G. Jackson declares for the NBA draft
Bob Richey Extension
Bob Richey Extension
Furman men's basketball coach Bob Richey
Furman extends contract for men’s basketball coach Bob Richey
Furman signs Bob Richey to contract extension
Bob Richey signs contract extension with Furman