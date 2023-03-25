South Carolina’s Dawn Staley wins USBWA National Coach of the Year award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) recently named South Carolina women’s head coach Dawn Staley, as National Coach of the Year.

The USBWA said Staley won the award for a third time in four seasons.

So far this year, Staley has led the Gamecocks to an undefeated record and an SEC tournament title. South Carolina is currently in the sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, hoping to win another National Championship.

Staley was also recently named a finalist for the Naismith Awards.

According to the USBWA, Staley will officially receive the award at the upcoming USBWA College Basketball Awards Banquet on April 12.

