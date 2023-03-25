South Carolina’s Dawn Staley wins USBWA National Coach of the Year award

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, left, talks with forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, left, talks with forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) recently named South Carolina women’s head coach Dawn Staley, as National Coach of the Year.

The USBWA said Staley won the award for a third time in four seasons.

So far this year, Staley has led the Gamecocks to an undefeated record and an SEC tournament title. South Carolina is currently in the sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, hoping to win another National Championship.

Staley was also recently named a finalist for the Naismith Awards.

According to the USBWA, Staley will officially receive the award at the upcoming USBWA College Basketball Awards Banquet on April 12.

