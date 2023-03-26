1 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Greenville Co.

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday.

According to deputies, the call came in at around 1:30 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot.

Once on scene, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at a house. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies said this is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Jorden Shyann Nebling
Deputies searching for information regarding missing Greenville Co. woman
Greenville police are responding to a scene in downtown Greenville after shots were fired in a...
1 injured, police investigating after shooting outside parking garage
Northern Lights visible near Asheville, NC on March 23, 2023.
Western Carolinas get rare view of Northern Lights
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction to bid on Murdaugh belongings

Latest News

Shooting
Police respond to shooting in Spartanburg
Cateran's restaurant closing after more than four decades on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Upstate family-owned restaurant serves last meal
Crash
Coroner responds to crash on I-85
Fire generic
Crews responding to house fire in Honea Path