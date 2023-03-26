1 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Greenville Co.

MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday.

According to deputies, the call came in at around 1:30 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot.

Once on scene, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at a house. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies said this is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public.

