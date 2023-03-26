1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what led to a Saturday afternoon plane crash that left one person dead.
By Bryce Jacquot, Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Johnson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what led to a Saturday afternoon plane crash that left one person dead.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which happened around 1 p.m.

It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns Islands, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

After confirming one person died in the crash, the St. Johns Fire District said they were working to get to a second “patient.”

However, Knapp said in a Saturday night news release there is “only one confirmed victim.” The fire district also later stated in a Facebook post there was only one victim after initial reports indicated there were possibly two people on board.

Deputies initially responded to the Sol Legare Boat Landing after several boaters and onlookers watched the plane crash into pluff mud.

“The plane came down on an angle, and we thought he was going to pull up,” Clifford Worilds, who saw the crash, said. “We saw the smoke, and he kept down and went into the marsh. We rushed over to see if we could help out, but he was too far into the marsh.”

The sheriff’s office stayed surveying the area, which is only accessible by boat, until 6 p.m. That is when most deputies cleared, and the boat landing was reopened.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Jorden Shyann Nebling
Deputies searching for information regarding missing Greenville Co. woman
Greenville police are responding to a scene in downtown Greenville after shots were fired in a...
1 injured, police investigating after shooting outside parking garage
Northern Lights visible near Asheville, NC on March 23, 2023.
Western Carolinas get rare view of Northern Lights
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction to bid on Murdaugh belongings