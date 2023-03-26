21-year-old dies following shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police are investigating after a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Westview Boulevard at around 1 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene, officers noticed a four-door sedan parked in the road in front of Sunny’s Market, and a man sitting in the front seat of the sedan suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Brian Timothy Harris.

Police do not have any information on suspects at this time.

If anyone has information about this shooting, call police or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.

