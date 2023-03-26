21-year-old dies following shooting in Spartanburg

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop in New Orleans, according to the NOPD.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police are investigating after a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Westview Boulevard at around 1 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene, officers noticed a four-door sedan parked in the road in front of Sunny’s Market, and a man sitting in the front seat of the sedan suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Brian Timothy Harris.

Police do not have any information on suspects at this time.

If anyone has information about this shooting, call police or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Jorden Shyann Nebling
Deputies searching for information regarding missing Greenville Co. woman
Greenville police are responding to a scene in downtown Greenville after shots were fired in a...
1 injured, police investigating after shooting outside parking garage
Northern Lights visible near Asheville, NC on March 23, 2023.
Western Carolinas get rare view of Northern Lights
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction to bid on Murdaugh belongings

Latest News

File Graphic
Man arrested after pointing gun at store clerk, police say
Troopers searching for truck in hit-and-run incident on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Pedestrian seriously injured following hit-and-run, troopers searching for suspect
Ronald Gentry
Police searching for missing man last seen two weeks ago
Police investigate after reported shots fired near Greenville Co. parking garage.
Greenville Police investigate a shooting that happened outside of a parking garage.