Crews responding to house fire in Honea Path

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a house fire Sunday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 12:25 p.m. in reference to a house fire on Goodrich Street.

Honea Path fire and Friendship fire departments are on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.