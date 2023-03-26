Crews responding to house fire in Honea Path

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a house fire Sunday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 12:25 p.m. in reference to a house fire on Goodrich Street.

Honea Path fire and Friendship fire departments are on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

