FIRST ALERT Sunday for more severe weather possible

Chrissy's Saturday night forecast
By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another round of thunderstorms is expect Sunday, mainly in the Upstate a few of which could be severe.

First Alert Headlines

  • Another severe weather threat Sunday
  • Rain and storms Sunday night into Monday
  • Cooler and dry next week

Sunday brings another round of storms, mainly for the Upstate. The bulk of the storm activity is just to our south in the Midlands. But some of the storms bubble up into southern parts of the Upstate. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The main threat is isolated damaging winds and large hail for areas on the south side of I-85. We also can’t completely rule out an isolated tornado across far southern parts of the Upstate. The best chance to see these storms is through 1 PM.

Main threat is damaging winds and large hail, but can't rule out an isolated tornado
Main threat is damaging winds and large hail, but can't rule out an isolated tornado
Storms move through, mainly south of I-85
Storms move through, mainly south of I-85

It’s a different story for northern parts of the Upstate and the mountains with a few storms in the morning, but then trending drier into the afternoon. These areas are partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the later part of the day. Highs range from the low to mid 70s for areas north of I-85, with highs a little cooler in the upper 60s south of I-85 thanks to the rain.

Mix of sun and clouds, storms and mild highs
Mix of sun and clouds, storms and mild highs

Another round of rain is expected Sunday night into Monday morning. This round has a better potential to impact most of the Upstate and the mountains overnight. The main round of rain and storms comes through between midnight and 4 AM, with a few isolated showers lingering through midday. Once again, these storms have the potential to bring damaging straight-line winds and large hail to areas south of I-85 where the instability remains elevated. We also can’t rule out an isolated tornado overnight.

Another round of storms expected Monday morning midnight - 4AM
Another round of storms expected Monday morning midnight - 4AM

The models are trending toward the rain moving out before daybreak although a lingering shower isn’t completely out of the question on Monday morning. Overall, the day shapes up to be pretty nice with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky and highs in the 70s.

Storms Sunday and Monday. Cooler but drier Tuesday
Storms Sunday and Monday. Cooler but drier Tuesday

Temperatures cool slightly into the middle of the week, but we are not looking at a shot of unseasonably cold conditions this time around. Instead, we only settle back around average, with Tuesday and Wednesday highs in the low to mid 60s. A rebound to the 70s arrives for Thursday and Friday in the Upstate, with much of the week seeing sunshine before a few showers Friday night.

Storms Sunday and Monday, but dry the rest of the week
Storms Sunday and Monday, but dry the rest of the week

