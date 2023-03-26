Man arrested after pointing gun at store clerk, police say

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT
FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Franklin Police Department arrested a man after he pointed a gun at a store clerk early Saturday.

According to police, at about 3:51 a.m. officers responded to a gas station in reference to a disturbance.

Once on scene, officers made contact with the suspect outside the store and at one point he pointed a gun at the officers.

The suspect was later taken into custody after officers were able to retrieve his gun.

“We commend all the law enforcement officers involved for their rational decision making. We are making every effort we can with other organizations to make sure this individual receives the treatment he needs so that he is not a future threat to the public, or himself.”

Franklin Police Department

