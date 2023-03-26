Police searching for missing man last seen two weeks ago

Ronald Gentry
Ronald Gentry(Anderson Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen two weeks ago.

According to police, Ronald Gentry was last seen on Monday, March 13 on Fredericks Street.

Officers said Gentry is five-feet-eight inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, with tattoos on his neck that reads CMD, a tattoo of a wolf on his forearm, a mermaid on his right calf and a man fishing on his left forearm.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call Det. Sgt. Dustin Morgan at 864-221-2249 or email dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Jorden Shyann Nebling
Deputies searching for information regarding missing Greenville Co. woman
Greenville police are responding to a scene in downtown Greenville after shots were fired in a...
1 injured, police investigating after shooting outside parking garage
Northern Lights visible near Asheville, NC on March 23, 2023.
Western Carolinas get rare view of Northern Lights
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction to bid on Murdaugh belongings

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Pedestrian seriously injured following hit-and-run, troopers searching for suspect
Police investigate after reported shots fired near Greenville Co. parking garage.
Greenville Police investigate a shooting that happened outside of a parking garage.
Deputies look for new information regarding the case of a missing Upstate woman.
Deputies look for new information regarding the case of a missing Upstate woman.
Greenville police are responding to a scene in downtown Greenville after shots were fired in a...
1 injured, police investigating after shooting outside parking garage