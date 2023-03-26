Police searching for missing man last seen two weeks ago

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen two weeks ago.

According to police, Ronald Gentry was last seen on Monday, March 13 on Fredericks Street.

Officers said Gentry is five-feet-eight inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, with tattoos on his neck that reads CMD, a tattoo of a wolf on his forearm, a mermaid on his right calf and a man fishing on his left forearm.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call Det. Sgt. Dustin Morgan at 864-221-2249 or email dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.

