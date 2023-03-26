Pedestrian seriously injured following hit-and-run, troopers searching for suspect
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run that happened Saturday night.
Troopers said a vehicle was traveling east on Bethesda Road near Wheeler Road at 8 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian and left the scene.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, troopers said.
If anyone has information regarding this vehicle or the incident, call Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.
