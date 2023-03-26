Pedestrian seriously injured following hit-and-run, troopers searching for suspect

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information regarding a hit-and-run that happened Saturday night.

Troopers said a vehicle was traveling east on Bethesda Road near Wheeler Road at 8 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian and left the scene.

Troopers searching for truck in hit-and-run incident on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (South Carolina Highway Patrol)

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, troopers said.

If anyone has information regarding this vehicle or the incident, call Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.

