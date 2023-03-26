Upstate family-owned restaurant serves last meal

Cateran's restaurant closing after more than four decades on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Cateran's restaurant closing after more than four decades on Sunday, March 26, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A beloved Upstate family-owned restaurant announced it will close its doors due to labor shortages on Sunday.

Cateran’s, a southern-style, buffet restaurant, opened its doors in 1980.

The restaurant owners wrote in a Facebook post that they do not see a foreseeable future for the restaurant at this time, but will make an announcement on its Facebook page if anything should change.

The restaurant serves its last meal on Sunday, March 26.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Jorden Shyann Nebling
Deputies searching for information regarding missing Greenville Co. woman
Greenville police are responding to a scene in downtown Greenville after shots were fired in a...
1 injured, police investigating after shooting outside parking garage
Northern Lights visible near Asheville, NC on March 23, 2023.
Western Carolinas get rare view of Northern Lights
Hundreds attend auction where Murdaugh belongings are sold in Pembroke, Georgia.
Hundreds attend auction to bid on Murdaugh belongings

Latest News

Crash
Coroner responds to crash on I-85
Fire generic
Crews responding to house fire in Honea Path
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
21-year-old dies following shooting in Spartanburg
File Graphic
Man arrested after pointing gun at store clerk, police say