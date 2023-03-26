Upstate family-owned restaurant serves last meal

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A beloved Upstate family-owned restaurant announced it will close its doors due to labor shortages on Sunday.

Cateran’s, a southern-style, buffet restaurant, opened its doors in 1980.

The restaurant owners wrote in a Facebook post that they do not see a foreseeable future for the restaurant at this time, but will make an announcement on its Facebook page if anything should change.

The restaurant serves its last meal on Sunday, March 26.

