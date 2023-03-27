Americans are tipping less than a year ago

According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.
According to Toast, fewer Americans are tipping than they were a year ago.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of places that accept tips for services is increasing, but gratuities are going down.

According to Toast, a restaurant management-based software company, close to 50% of fast-food restaurants now ask customers if they would like to give a little extra pay to staff. That is a 10% increase from three years ago.

Americans, however, are being tight with their wallets.

During the last quarter, the percentage of people who tip at quick-service establishments like McDonald’s and Starbucks was 15.9%.

Last year, it was 16.4%.

Inflation is among the reasons why analysts say some people are tipping less.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Cateran's restaurant closing after more than four decades on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Upstate family-owned restaurant serves last meal
Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
Spartanburg Police investigate homicide after 21-year-old shot
Drying out and warming up
Storms move out, most wake up to dry weather Monday with sunshine ahead
Homicide investigation underway after 60-year-old shot in Spartanburg
Spartanburg Police investigate homicide after victim found in home

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
One person injured in shooting in Marietta
WHNS One injured in Marietta shooting
Homicide investigation underway after 60-year-old shot in Spartanburg
Homicide investigation underway after 60-year-old shot
Cateran's closes its doors
WHNS Cateran's closes its doors
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke expecting first child