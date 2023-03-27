Body found under bridge in Spartanburg, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate after a body was found under a bridge Monday morning.

According to the coroner, the body was found under the bridge located on North Forest Street.

At this time, the victim has not been identified.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Crews called to overnight church fire in Anderson County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.