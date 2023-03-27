Boy, 7, found dead off California coast near where mom died

The body of 7-year-old Edgar Espinoza was found in the ocean off central California days after...
The body of 7-year-old Edgar Espinoza was found in the ocean off central California days after his mother, identified by family as 27-year-old Florencia Ramirez, died in the same area, authorities said.(Source: Luciana Urbano Vargas, KION via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (AP) - The body of a 7-year-old boy was found in the ocean off central California days after his mother died in the same area, authorities said.

The woman was seen floating near Moss Landing after someone reported encountering a 3-year-old boy unattended on the beach in Monterey County.

The little boy said that his mother and brother were missing, sheriff’s officials said.

Crews are searching the waters for a missing child. (KION, LUCIANA URBANO VARGAS, CNN)

The woman was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Searchers combed the shoreline and water for the woman’s other son.

The sheriff’s office said Saturday that the body of the missing 7-year-old boy was recovered by divers near Moss Landing’s boat launch.

Her family identified the woman as Florencia Ramirez, 27, of Salinas and the missing boy as Edgar Espinoza, KION-TV reported.

Sheriff’s investigators are not yet sure how the mother and son ended up in the water, but they speculated it’s possible the boy began to drown and his mother went in to rescue him, succumbing herself, SFGate reported Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Cateran's restaurant closing after more than four decades on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Upstate family-owned restaurant serves last meal
Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
Spartanburg Police investigate homicide after 21-year-old shot
Greenville police are responding to a scene in downtown Greenville after shots were fired in a...
1 injured, police investigating after shooting outside parking garage
Jorden Shyann Nebling
Deputies searching for information regarding missing Greenville Co. woman

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
One person injured in shooting in Marietta
WHNS One injured in Marietta shooting
Homicide investigation underway after 60-year-old shot in Spartanburg
Homicide investigation underway after 60-year-old shot
Cateran's closes its doors
WHNS Cateran's closes its doors
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier