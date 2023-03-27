Brevard FD responds to mass casualty inflatable house incident

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in North Carolina say multiple people were sent to the hospital after two large inflatable rides were lifted into the air by wind gusts.

Officials say the Brevard Fire Department, Transylvania County EMS, and Transylvania County Rescue Squad were dispatched to the City/County Sports Complex on Ecusta Rd. just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival - officials determined the rides had been blown across the complex.

Fire officials say one inflatable came to rest about 150 ft from where it had been anchored, while the other inflatable stopped 450 ft away.

Officials say the exact number of people playing on the rides is unknown, but seven people were treated at the scene.

Of those seven - officials say three people were transported to Transylvania Regional with non-critical injuries.

Officials say a fourth patient was transported to Mission as a precaution due to the mechanism of their injury.

Brevard Fire Department says “With it being Opening Day for Transylvania Little League, there had been close to 1,500 people watching and participating in games prior to the incident. There were several off-duty firefighters, paramedics, rescuers and law enforcement officers at the fields with their families and responded without hesitation to the care for those in need.”

Officials say the incident is currently under investigation by the North Carolina Department of Labor.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.