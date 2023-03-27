Crews called to overnight church fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said crews were called to a church fire in Anderson early Monday morning.

According to dispatch, a call came in at 12:04 a.m. for a fire at North Anderson Seventh-Day Adventist Church located on Hwy 81.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene to learn more.

Stay tuned for further details.

