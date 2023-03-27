Crews called to overnight church fire in Anderson County

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said crews were called to a church fire in Anderson early Monday morning.

According to dispatch, a call came in at 12:04 a.m. for a fire at North Anderson Seventh-Day Adventist Church located on Hwy 81.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene to learn more.

Stay tuned for further details.

MORE NEWS: Several injured after inflatable houses lift into air, crews say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Cateran's restaurant closing after more than four decades on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Upstate family-owned restaurant serves last meal
Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
Spartanburg Police investigate homicide after 21-year-old shot
Monday 12 AM to 6 AM
Storms move out, most wake up to dry weather Monday with sunshine ahead
Homicide investigation underway after 60-year-old shot in Spartanburg
Spartanburg Police investigate homicide after victim found in home

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
One person injured in shooting in Marietta
WHNS One injured in Marietta shooting
Homicide investigation underway after 60-year-old shot in Spartanburg
Homicide investigation underway after 60-year-old shot
Cateran's closes its doors
WHNS Cateran's closes its doors
USC women's basketball make hotel feel like home
USC women's basketball make hotel feel like home