Crews called to overnight church fire in Anderson County
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said crews were called to a church fire in Anderson early Monday morning.
According to dispatch, a call came in at 12:04 a.m. for a fire at North Anderson Seventh-Day Adventist Church located on Hwy 81.
FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene to learn more.
Stay tuned for further details.
MORE NEWS: Several injured after inflatable houses lift into air, crews say
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.