Crews investigating gas leak in Asheville
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department is investigating a gas leak that happened Monday morning.
According to department, a one inch gas line was cut by a construction crew near the 80 block if Fairmont Road.
The gas company has been notified.
Officials said no evacuations or injuries have been reported at this time.
