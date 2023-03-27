Crews investigating gas leak in Asheville

Gas leak
Gas leak(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department is investigating a gas leak that happened Monday morning.

According to department, a one inch gas line was cut by a construction crew near the 80 block if Fairmont Road.

The gas company has been notified.

Officials said no evacuations or injuries have been reported at this time.

