Deputies seize nearly two pounds of meth following investigation

Greenwood County deputies arrest Matthew Clem on trafficking methamphetamine charges after...
Greenwood County deputies arrest Matthew Clem on trafficking methamphetamine charges after finding nearly two pounds of meth on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office seized almost two pounds of methamphetamine following a drug trafficking investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant on Tuesday, March 21, found the drugs and arrested 36-year-old Matthew Talmage Clem.

He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine third offense, deputies said.

Deputies find nearly two pounds of meth on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 and arrested 36-year-old...
Deputies find nearly two pounds of meth on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 and arrested 36-year-old Matthew Clem.(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)

“Again, I am grateful for the hard work the Greenwood County Narcotic Detectives have put into this case. They often work long hours away from their families to make these type of cases and each one makes a difference within our county. It takes an entire team to secure these higher profile cases and I thank each individual involved.”

Sheriff Kelly

