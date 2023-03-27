Earthworms swarm after storms in Greenville

The streets of Greenville were full of earthworms after storms moved through early Monday morning.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The streets of Greenville were full of earthworms after storms moved through early Monday morning.

FOX Carolina’s Margaret-Ann Carter captured video of a swarm of hundreds of worms on her way to work.

As strange as this sight seems to some, this is normal behavior for worms. Earthworms require a moist environment to survive, which soil normally provides.

The worms breathe directly through their skin, and can normally get the right balance of moisture and oxygen underground. When it rains, their burrows fill with water, sending them to the surface to obtain more oxygen.

Worms also use wet soil to migrate since they can travel further through soaked soil.

Earthworms are sensitive to vibration, so some scientists believe vibrations from rain hitting the soil is a third reason that drives worms out of the ground during storms.

