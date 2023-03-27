Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A high-reach excavator overturned Monday, crashing into a condo building.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews responded to the scene around 12:40 p.m. at 2200 N Ocean Blvd, listed online as Boardwalk Beach Resort, where a high-reach excavator overturned while working on a construction site.

According to MBFD, no one was injured, but there is damage to the adjacent building.

MBPD Captain Jon Evans confirmed the Boardwalk Beach Resort was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Crew members with the construction company told WMBF News they expect the crane needed to pick up the downed machinery will not arrive until Tuesday afternoon at the earliest.

The incident has received a lot of attention from locals and visitors from out of town.

“My first reaction was WOW, look at that,” said Mark Olsen.

Olsen and his wife are visiting Myrtle Beach from North Carolina and were on a stroll down Ocean Blvd, when they came upon the scene.

“Now that’s not something you don’t see everyday,” said Olsen.

Randy Baker is up from Charleston with his family and is staying at the Hilton Hotel next door. He says he heard the construction noise throughout the morning but it was his son who heard the excavator go down.

“It was just a loud crash, my son told me. We looked out the window and saw it was laying on the building next door. I’m really glad no one was hurt,” said Baker.

