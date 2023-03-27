Five planets align in the night sky this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week brings a treat for sky gazers! Five planets align in the night sky giving viewers a chance to see them in one sitting.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus gather together in the sky right after sunset. Look to the western horizon where the planets stretch from the horizon line to halfway into the night sky. But the window for viewing is small because Mercury and Jupiter set about a half hour after sunset. The best night to catch the grouping is Tuesday.

You may need to grab a pair of binoculars to see a couple of the planets. Mercury and Uranus are dimmer so you may need the binoculars to see those two planets. But Venus is one of the brightest thing in the sky while Mars gives off a reddish glow and Jupiter is also easy to spot with it’s bright shine.

Five planets line up in the night sky (Fox Carolina)

