Gamecocks baseball sweeps Mizzou

The Gamecocks won game one, 10-6, before shutting out the Colonials, 5-0, in game two.(South Carolina Athletics)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina baseball team opened SEC play with a perfect 6-0 start.

The Gamecocks swept a doubleheader and a three-game series against No. 22 Missouri Saturday at Founders Park. Game one was an 8-1 win led by Noah Hall’s outing on the mound. Hall struck out 10 in seven innings to earn the win.

Game two was won by Ethan Petry’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 12th.

The Gamecocks are 23-2 after 25 games for the best start for a Carolina team since the 2000 team also went 23-2 after 25 games.

Carolina visits Charleston, S.C., and The Citadel on Tuesday night (March 28) at 7 p.m. at Joe Riley Park. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

